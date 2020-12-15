Skip to Content

DHS: First person under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

3:23 pm

(WAOW) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the first person under the age of 20 in the state has died of COVID-19.

Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed to a News 9 affiliate, 27 News, that Isai Morocho, 16, is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state, after receiving the official death report. Morocho died last month.

A COVID-19 death is defined as the following by DHS:

"COVID-19 deaths are those that have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Deaths must be reported by health care providers or medical examiners/coroners and recorded in WEDSS by local health departments in order to be counted as a COVID-19 death. Deaths among people with COVID-19 that were the result of non-COVID reasons (e.g., accident, overdose, etc.) are not included as a COVID-19 death."

On Tuesday, the state reported an additional 54 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus to 4,122.

The seven-day average for reported deaths is 45.

The state also reports 3,501 new COVID-19 cases and 3,798 new negative cases (48% positivity rate.)

This brings Wisconsin's total case burden to 442,396. Of those, 394,095, or 89.1%, are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for daily case increases fell to 3,421 and the seven-day average for percent positivity fell to 27.5%.

DHS also reported 184 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,471 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 46 from the day prior.

Of those, 319 are in the ICU, up 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Tuesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating five patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

