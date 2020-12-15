Census releases data to check official count for accuracy

The U.S. Census Bureau has released a range of population estimates based on exisiting government statistics that are completely separate from the once-on-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The figures are intended to help evaluate the accuracy of the official Census numbers when they are released next year. Demographic Analysis estimates discussed by Census officials Tuesday are based on government birth, death, international migration and Medicare enrollment records as of April 1. They are not results from questionnaires returned by residents and data gathered by Census takers this year. And they are not part of the official Census count.