Bobby Falat

Bobby joined the News9 team in October of 2020 as an anchor for Wake-Up Wisconsin! Bobby is no stranger to the Badger state as he was born in Milwaukee!

Bobby graduated from Fresno State in May of 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media, Communications, and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism. After college, Bobby got his first job in the news industry in August of 2018 as a Bureau Reporter for KTWO-TV located in Casper, Wyoming. After being a reporter for 14 months, Bobby was promoted to Evening Anchor where he helped produce and anchor the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. shows.

If he's not in the newsroom you can typically find Bobby on the courses. That's golf and disc golf! You can also find him on many trails that Wisconsin has as he's also an avid hiker.

Bobby is incredibly excited to be back in Wisconsin. He's also a huge Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan!

You can watch Bobby on Wake-Up Wisconsin--Monday-Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m.