Wisconsin’s electoral votes cast for Biden, political analysts say potential hurdles still ahead

(WAOW) -- While there still may be another hurdle in the new year, today Wisconsin's 10 electoral college votes were cast for Joe Biden.

In a live stream of the voting process, Governor Tony Evers said, "I'm honored to announce that Wisconsin casts its ten electoral votes for president of the United States of America to Joseph R. Biden Jr. and for the vice president of the United States of America, 10 electoral votes also for Kamala D. Harris."

What some political analysts say could have been a stressful day, seemed to be anything but.

An hour prior to the vote, the Wisconsin supreme court rejected a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that could have thrown out ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Many are surprised the state's courts heard the lawsuit at all.

American politics professor Howard Schweber said, "Ours is the only state supreme court that heard these arguments and are getting a serious hearing as though they had a real purpose. I think it's a measure of how extremely partisan, extraordinarily political Wisconsin's supreme court is."

Others saying this is "the nail in the coffin" for the Trump campaign's efforts.

"It seems they've lost every major challenge, and this Wisconsin one was the last that could have made a real difference," said founding director of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service Eric Giordano.

But there could be an additional hurdle in the new year.

Giordano explained, "Members of the House and Senate could theoretically object to the electors that are counted in which case each of those bodies will have to take that up respectively."

Governor Evers, speaking just before the meeting was adjourned about the importance of today, said "We made it," He said that to him, today was about upstanding the democracy of America and keeping "the will of the people and the law of the land."

The Republican party put out a statement shortly after the vote was announced stating that today was about preserving the role in the electoral process.

After all states electoral votes are certified, the states send the votes on to Washington, where they'll be counted in a joint session of Congress at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 6. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, will then formally announce the winners.