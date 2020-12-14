Wausau School Board discusses student achievement during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau school board discussed student achievement and engagement for grades sixth through 12th during their meeting Monday evening.

The district started the school year completely virtual, later shifting to in-person for a portion of the semester.

A presentation showed that in quarter one of this year there was an increase in five or more unexcused absences in both middle and high schools compared to quarter one of the 2019-2020 school year.

The district also reported an increase of F's for hundreds of students compared to last year.

Grades for High School

For high school freshman there were 856 F's this year compared to 189 last year. 36% of students had at least one F.

In the sophomore class, there were 571 F's compared to 246 last year. 41% of students had at least one F

In the junior class, there were 632 F's compared to 245 last year. 30% of students had at least one F.

The senior class had 405 F's compared to 137 last year. 24% of students had at least one F.

Grades for Middle School

In Quarter 1 of this year, 58 sixth graders had F's compared to 15 last year. 11% of sixth graders had an F.

129 seventh grades had F's in quarter 1 compared to 9 last year. 23% of students had an F.

240 eighth grade students had F's compared to 59 last year. 40% of students had an F.

"There are students struggling now who didn't struggle before and so that just raises questions for us," said Jennifer Rauscher who is the director of secondary education for the district.

You can view the presentation here.