WATCH LIVE at noon: WI Electoral College meets to cast vote for President

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Members of Wisconsin's Electoral College meet to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

The proceeding begins at noon at the Capitol in Madison.

During the meeting, the electors will officially assign the state's ten electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

