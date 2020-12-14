Utah college votes to nix Confederate-tied ‘Dixie’ from name

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A university in Utah voted Monday to drop “Dixie” from its name. The move is another example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of Confederacy and slavery. Dixie State University’s Board of Trustees unanimously recommended the name change Monday after reviewing the results of a study that showed some employers in other states expressed concern about the Dixie name on graduates’ resumes. It also said nearly two-thirds of people in the college’s recruiting region associate the name Dixie with the Confederacy. The recommendation was made to the state’s Board of Higher Education and must be approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature.