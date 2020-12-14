US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more U.S. hospitals are gearing up to vaccinate their workers, and federal health officials are reviewing a second COVID-19 shot. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. State officials are rationing the first shots to front-line health workers and nursing home residents. In Washington, D.C, the Food and Drug Administration is set to publish its analysis of a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by drugmaker Moderna. If cleared, U.S. officials predict they will have supplies to give 20,000 first injections by year’s end.