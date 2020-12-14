US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum says President Donald Trump’s administration has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. The embassy said in a Facebook post that the removal of Sudan from the list is effective as of Monday. The designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants. Delisting Sudan is a move that could help the African country get international loans to revive its battered economy and end its pariah status. It’s also a key incentive for Sudan’s government to normalize relations with Israel.