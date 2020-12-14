US Cellular looking for kids doing good

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - For the sixth year, US Cellular is looking for three kids from across the country who are giving back to their communities for the chance to win $10,000.

The telecom company is asking for nominations of kids between 6 and 17-years-old trying to make a positive impact as part of their 'Future of Good,' program.

Nominations can be done online at The Future of Good website. You must be 18 or older to nominate, and be able to describe why the youth you're nominating deserves the prize.

The contest runs until December 31st.

Three finalists will be selected to get $10,000 donated towards their programs or projects.