Today’s Teacher: Monica Huibregtse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday News 9 spotlights an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we feature Monica Huibregtse, a teacher at Wausau Area Virtual Education (WAVE).

She instructs students over Zoom and Google Classroom everyday, and with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting normal, in-person learning, Monica has seen an increase in student enrollment.

According to the person who nominated her, Monica's dedication to her students and their learning is impeccable. She communicates easily and reaches struggling students even though there is a screen between them.

Monica is an inspiration to the educational community.

