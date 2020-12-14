Teens facing charges after allegedly stealing, crashing Village of Whiting truck

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Two teens are facing charges after reportedly stealing and crashing a vehicle.

According to the Portage Co. Sheriff's an 18-year-old male from Stevens Point and a 15-year-old male from Plover showed up at a residence in Plover at nearly 3 am, appearing to be injured.

Deputies responded to the 911 call and spoke with both males. According to police, the males allegedly entered the Whiting Wastewater Treatment Facility earlier in the night. They then reportedly unlawfully entered a building, found keys to a work truck owned by the Village of Whiting, and stole the truck.

Police say the crashed the truck on Jackson Avenue, north of Prairie Drive, in the Town of Plover.

According to the crash investigation, the 15-year-old was operating the truck when it left the right edge of the road, struck a tree and rolled multiple times.

Both males have non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old was arrested and transported to Portage County Jail, with deputies recommending the following charges:

Burglary - Party to the Crime

Operate Motor Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent – Party to the Crime

Criminal Damage to Property – Party to the Crime.

Underage Consumption of Alcohol

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and placed into the Portage County Juvenile Detention Facility. He received traffic citations and will be referred

to the Portage County Department of Health and Human Services for the following charges: