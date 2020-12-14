Taylor County crisis center asking for Christmas donations for families in need

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stepping Stones, a center for people affected by domestic violence, launched a "Families Helping Families for Christmas" program this year.

The center is asking the community for new toys, gift cards, gas cards and monetary donations to give to families affected by domestic violence.

The donations can be dropped off at Stepping Stones (327 E Broadway Ave, Medford, WI 54451) through December 31.