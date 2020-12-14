Rights group: Dozens detained at retirees’ rally in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group says that up to 80 people have been detained in the Belarusian capital during the traditional weekly rally of retirees against President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office in a disputed election. Between 100 and 150 people were estimated to have gathered at Independence Square in the central Minsk on Monday. They were quickly surrounded by police and security forces, and detentions followed. Mass protests have gripped Belarus since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people.