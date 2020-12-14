Police: two in custody on separate charges after 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000 found in car

TIGERTON, Wis. (WAOW) — On Sunday morning, an attempt to locate an individual with felony probation warrants in Tigerton turned into a welfare check.

Shawano Sheriff's Office was attempting to locate a 36-year-old female with active felony probation warrants, when they located a 35-year-old male sleeping in vehicle on the property, and checked on his welfare.

According to police, the man is on probation for "intent to deliver" charges. Further investigation led to the discovery of approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately some a $7,000 cash within the vehicle.

A search warrant for the house and property was signed by a judge an executed by the Sheriff's Office. Police say marijuana, methamphetamine and illegal contraband were seized.

Both subjects were taken into custody. According to police, the female was booked on the active felony probation warrant and the man was booked on charges related to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the Shawano Sheriff's Office at 715.526.7905 or at our email address scdispatch@co.shawano.wi.us.