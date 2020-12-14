Over $100,000 raised for hunger relief during 2020 Packers season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) — For every touchdown scored in the regular Packers season, Sargento Food Inc. donates $2,000 toward hunger relief in Wisconsin.

With the Packers scoring four touchdowns Sunday against the Detroit Lions, bringing the total of touchdowns to 52, $100,000 has now been donated. It's a first in the 18 year history of the "Touchdowns for Hunger" program.

And, will three games left to go in the regular season, the milestone donation can only grow.

Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods, Craig Robbins, executive director of Paul’s Pantry, and Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force all made statements on the historic moment.

“We are excited to reach this major milestone for Touchdowns for Hunger thanks to the Packers’ incredible offense. Our charity partnership with the Packers started in 2002 and has raised more than $1.4 million to fight hunger in Wisconsin. We’re honored to serve our community by partnering with organizations like Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay.” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods.

“The Green Bay community has been hit hard by the pandemic. In a part of Wisconsin where hunger can be easy to hide, we continue to see the daily impact of COVID-19 on the people in need we serve. This tremendous support from Sargento – along with the dynamic and exciting Packers offense – will help us as we continue to serve those in need in our community.” said Craig Robbins, executive director of Paul’s Pantry.