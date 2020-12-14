Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bruce 64, Cornell 23
Coleman 77, Wausaukee 26
Darlington 78, Platteville 47
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Sheboygan Christian 40
Hurley 70, Butternut 37
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Marshall 56, New Glarus 51
Medford Area 73, Rice Lake 60
Mellen 75, Mercer 45
Monticello 64, Parkview 45
Mosinee 59, Stratford 49
Niagara 60, Gillett 43
Oconto 68, Kewaunee 61
Pardeeville 64, Portage 55
Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39
Rhinelander 74, Northland Pines 53
Shullsburg 55, Cassville 45
Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 48
The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 84, Juda 21
Aquinas 67, Altoona 58
Athens 35, Newman Catholic 31
Beaver Dam 82, Edgerton 33
Black Hawk 80, Mineral Point 76
Butternut 34, Mercer 23
Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26
Clear Lake 53, Glenwood City 39
Crandon 111, White Lake 9
Dominican 43, Catholic Central 31
Edgerton 76, East Troy 45
Evansville 63, Clinton 46
Freedom 77, Little Chute 13
Greenwood 38, Spencer 36
Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50
La Farge 48, Hillsboro 42
Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45
Lancaster 71, Cuba City 63
Laona-Wabeno 60, Niagara 35
Lourdes Academy 62, Horicon 25
Loyal 69, Owen-Withee 9
Markesan 38, Fall River 22
New Glarus 46, Lodi 43
New London 55, Clintonville 46
Oostburg 29, St. Marys Springs 23
Pewaukee 61, Pius XI Catholic 53
Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21
Princeton/Green Lake 64, Cambria-Friesland 41
Racine Lutheran 74, The Prairie School 48
Regis 44, Colfax 36
Rosholt 53, Menominee Indian 42
Seymour 52, Shawano 51
Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, Central Wisconsin Christian 38
Tigerton 45, Marion 21
Turner 53, Big Foot 24
Waterloo 57, Pardeeville 45
Waupun 73, Berlin 43
Westby 59, Weston 22
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/