Michigan GOP lawmaker punished for not denouncing violence

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan has been disciplined for not denouncing potential violence at the Michigan Capitol before Democratic presidential electors are to meet to vote for Joe Biden, who won the state over President Donald Trump. Rep. Gary Eisen told WPHM-AM on Monday that he planned to help with an unspecified “Hail Mary” GOP plan to challenge the election, conceding the “uncharted” action likely would not change the result. Asked if he could guarantee people’s safety, he said “no.” House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, removed Eisen from committees in the closing days of the two-year session.