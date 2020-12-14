Ivory Coast President Ouattara inaugurated for third term

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was inaugurated Monday for a third term in office amid ongoing outcries from opposition parties. More than 300 people attended the inauguration at the Presidential Palace, including about 10 African heads of state, as the re-elected Ouattara called for national dialogue. Ouattara pledged to rebuild a more united Ivory Coast. He condemned the violence that has marked the election and vowed to create a ministry in charge of national reconciliation in order to consolidate social cohesion. Independent presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin took part in the inauguration ceremony, however, the opposition, which is still contesting Ouattara’s re-election, did not take part.