Iran president says Israel was behind killing of scientist

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is claiming that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s. He says the scientist was killed in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump’s administration. Rouhani’s comments in a news conference mark the first time he has directly accused the Jewish state of carrying out the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh late last month. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.