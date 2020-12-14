In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a groundswell of leading Republicans say Democrat Joe Biden is the winner of the presidential election. They announced their views Monday after the Electoral College vote affirmed Biden won. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was silent. But a number of senators said the time has come to move on. They’re essentially abandoning President Donald Trump’s assault on the outcome. Some, though, vow to stick with Trump, carrying the fight to Jan. 6 when Congress votes on the Electoral College results. Other are simply keeping quiet until Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.