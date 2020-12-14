Illinois House panel ends probe of powerful Speaker Madigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House committee has ended its consideration of a breach of trust claim against House Speaker Michael Madigan, voting down further proceedings that could have led to discipline against the powerful Chicago Democrat. The committee vote to authorize a charge against Madigan was 3-3, but Democratic control rendered it a rejection. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin had sought a charge of conduct unbecoming a legislator against Madigan after federal prosecutors implicated the longtime leader in a bribery scheme involving utility ComEd. Democrats said the investigation should be left to the federal government. Republicans said procedure obligated them to fully investigate.