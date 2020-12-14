ICC prosecutor slams ‘wholly unacceptable’ US sanctions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has hit out at sanctions slapped on her by the Trump Administration in her final speech to an annual gathering of the court’s member states before she leaves office next year. Fatou Bensouda noted at the start of her speech to the Assembly of States Parties that the court and her prosecution office were “subjected to unprecedented and wholly unacceptable threats, attacks and sanctions this past year.” In September, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a freeze on assets held in the U.S. or subject to U.S. law by Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction. Bensouda also has been hit with a U.S. travel ban.