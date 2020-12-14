First Wisconsin healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WAOW) -- Nearly 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to the designated vaccine hubs here in the Badger State.

It's the first step in the long road ahead to get Wisconsinites vaccinated.

"This is very exciting because it means we are making progress towards our goal of distributing vaccines to you quickly," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Things will pick up speed from here. By the end of this week, the state is expected to receive over 49,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

"Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is the most significant public health undertaking of our lifetime," said Van Dijk.

Those doses are going to several designated vaccine hubs around the state, including the Marshfield Clinic here in our area.

The clinic issued a statement saying they had not yet received the vaccine, but are working to train staff to administer it.

"The vaccine itself has to be stored in ultra-cold frozen temperatures, which is between minus 60 and minus 80 degrees Celsius," said Aaron Webb, pharmacy director with UW Health.

The vaccine must be handled quickly and carefully, an added challenge when it comes to distribution. But it's one that could be solved if Moderna's vaccine is approved by the FDA.

"It greatly enhances our ability to get the vaccine to more rural parts of the state because of the storage and handling of the vaccine," said Van Dijk.

If that happens, Wisconsin will receive over 100,000 doses. Yet health experts are still urging caution.

"We don't know yet what this vaccine will do in terms of transmission. So we're still encouraging people to follow the safety measures," said Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the DHS.

For many Wisconsinites, it's a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.