First shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UW Health in Madison

MADISON (WKOW/AP) -- UW Health received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, according to the hospital system.

In a news release, UW Health said the vaccine shipment was transported to ultra-cold storage freezers, awaiting distribution.

The first UW Health employees will receive the vaccine at some point on Monday afternoon.

UW Health is the health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has more than 1,750 doctors and 21,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 outpatient sites, according to its website.

