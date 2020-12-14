Skip to Content

First nurses at UW Health get COVID-19 vaccine

Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert receives the COVID-19 vaccine shot from Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health's employee health services.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert today became the first of UW Health’s staff to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Schubert received the vaccine at about 2:30 p.m. from Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services, according to a news release.

She was followed by UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units.

Finally, Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, who treats COVID-19 patients was the third health care worker to receive the vaccine.

