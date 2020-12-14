Feeling like Winter early in the week

It looks and feels a little more like Winter today, but the cold will not last too long. Above normal temps will return later this week and the weather will be mainly dry.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cold.

High: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 6 Wind: NW around 5

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and remaining a bit chilly.

High: 24 Wind: SE 5-10

There will be a few clouds early today, then we should experience plenty of sunshine. Don't let the sun deceive you though, it will be a cold day with highs only in the low 20s and a bit of wind chill. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. It won't be “cold” by Wisconsin standards, but it will be the coldest day in a while, so put on a heavier coat. With mainly clear skies most of tonight, lows could drop down into the single digits for the first time for man areas. Another cold day is on the way for Tuesday but it will not be as breezy. Highs on Tuesday should reach the low to mid 20s with gradually increasing clouds.

More clouds will be in the area on Wednesday as well as milder temps. Highs should top out around 30. The upward climb in temps will continue on Thursday and Friday with the mercury reaching the low 30s on Thursday and the mid to upper 30s on Friday.

The next chance of snowfall will be with a trough of low pressure moving in from the west on Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now it looks like a 40% chance of snow and there could be some small accumulation. A slight chance of snow or a wintry mix will develop again on Sunday and Monday. Even as some precipitation chances develop. High temps will remain well above normal. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 30s. Monday could be one of the warmest days in the outlook with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1924 - The temperature at Helena, MT, plunged 79 degrees in 24 hours, and 88 degrees in 34 hours. The mercury plummeted from 63 above to 25 below zero. At Fairfield MT the temperature plunged 84 degrees in just 12 hours, from 63 at Noon to 21 below zero at midnight. (David Ludlum)