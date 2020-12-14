Skip to Content

DHS reports recovered COVID-19 cases at 88.9%

(WAOW) — The Department of Health Services reported recovery status on COVID-19 cases is nearly as high as it's ever been throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday, Wisconsin has a total of 438,895 cases, adding 2,122 from the day before. Of those, 390,003, or 88.9% are considered recovered. The state also adds 5,228 new negative test results (for a positivity rate of 28.87%).

Still, the state continues to see less people receiving tests, and an elevated positivity rate. As of Monday, the seven-day average for positivity is at 27.8%.

The seven-day average for case increases continues to slowly decline, with an average of 3,509 on Monday.

Reported COVID-19 deaths decreased sharply over the weekend, which is a common trend. On Monday, the state reports 12 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus throughout the pandemic to 4,068.

The seven-day average for newly reported deaths is decreasing more sharply than the positivity rate or case increases. As of Monday, the average is 47 deaths, which is down from a peak of 61 deaths on December 7.

DHS also reported 77 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,425 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up-41 from the day prior.

Of those, 318 are in the ICU, down 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,122 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,228 negative cases.

As of 11 am on Monday, six patients are being treated in the Alternate Care Facility.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

