‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has pointedly criticized President Donald Trump for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately “prevailed.” Speaking on the day that electors nationwide cast votes affirming his victory, Biden was blunt in critiquing the damage done by Trump’s baseless allegations that the contest was stolen. Such arguments have been roundly rejected by judges across the political spectrum, including the justices at the Supreme Court. Biden says democracy has been “pushed, tested, threatened.” But he says it proved to be “resilient, true, and strong.” Biden and his team hope the formal victory in the Electoral College will help the country unify and accept his presidency.