Death toll in squatter complex fire in Spain rises to 4

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say workers clearing the rubble after a deadly fire at an industrial complex occupied by squatters and migrants near Barcelona last week have found another body, bringing the death toll to four. The Dec. 9 inferno also injured more than 20. The Catalonia region’s interior minister announced the new fatality Monday at a news conference. Authorities say the official death toll won’t be final until the careful demolition of one of the buildings and rubble removal works are concluded. More than 100 squatters, many of them African migrants, were believed to be living in precarious conditions at the abandoned complex in Badalona, a suburban town north of Barcelona. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.