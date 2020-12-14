Community Partners Campus aims to bring non-profits under one roof

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Although the Wausau area has several resources for people who may need extra help, they're spread out across the city.

"If you're homeless or if you are struggling or in need of help, you have to travel all over the place to get what you need," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

But, Community Partners Campus is hoping to change that. The new organization is teaming up with non-profits and community resources to create a centralized, one-stop-shop.

Community Partners Campus is hoping to include a food pantry, warming center, free clinic, rent assistance, counseling and other services to people in the community.

"To better serve and enhance the service that they provide to their customers or clients, sharing a space under one roof will further collaboration efforts between all of these non-profits," said Community Partners Campus President Brian Gumness.

The campus is working on securing a location, but hopes to be up and running by fall of 2021.