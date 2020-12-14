Cold now but a warming trend coming

Well finally some real winter cold air moved into our region Monday with temperatures holding in the 10s to around 20 for highs. That is actually several degrees below normal for a change. It will be clear to partly cloudy and brisk Monday night with lows a few degrees above zero in most spots. Northwest winds around 5mph should become light and variable. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and quiet. Highs will reach the low to mid 20s. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

There is a gradual warming trend in sight. Wednesday should feature a few breaks of sunshine along with lows in the mid 10s and highs around 31 degrees. Thursday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should start around 17 in the morning then climb to 33 later in the day.

Friday is shaping up partly cloudy and breezy. Gusty south winds will pull warmer air into the area with lows around 21 and highs around 37 degrees. A cold front will slide through Friday night causing a 40% chance of snow showers. At this point it doesn't look like much more than a dusting or half-inch of accumulation. Still we will have to keep an eye on some potential slippery roads developing. There might be a few flurries leftover early Saturday then it should turn partly sunny. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the low 30s.

Sunday is projected to be quite nice with partly sunny skies and mild conditions. Lows could be around 19 with highs in the mid 30s. It will stay mild for next Monday as highs reach well into the 30s. However the next front will be pushing in. This could deliver some snow or mixed precipitation especially by the afternoon. We will monitor that carefully for you.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 14-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1924 - The temperature at Helena, MT, plunged 79 degrees in 24 hours, and 88 degrees in 34 hours. The mercury plummeted from 63 above to 25 below zero. At Fairfield MT the temperature plunged 84 degrees in just 12 hours, from 63 at Noon to 21 below zero at midnight. (David Ludlum)

1987 - A powerful storm spread heavy snow from the Southern High Plains to the Middle Mississippi Valley, and produced severe thunderstorms in the Lower Mississippi Valley. During the evening a tornado hit West Memphis TN killing six persons and injuring two hundred others. The tornado left 1500 persons homeless, and left all of the residents of Crittendon County without electricity. Kansas City MO was blanketed with 10.8 inches of snow, a 24 hour record for December, and snowfall totals in the Oklahoma panhandle ranged up to 14 inches. Strong winds, gusting to 63 mph at Austin TX, ushered arctic cold into the Great Plains, and caused considerable blowing and drifting of snow. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)