The Latest: Electoral College validates Biden’s victory



WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden has cleared the 270-vote mark needed to win the presidency with California's 55 electoral votes.

Biden cleared the 270 electoral vote threshold on Monday after California's electors cast their votes for the Democrat. When all of the states finish voting, Biden is expected to lead President Donald Trump 306-232.

The Electoral College vote is normally a procedural step in the presidential election, but its importance is heightened this year because Trump is refusing to concede his loss. He and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits, and most have been dropped or dismissed by judges, including twice by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Electoral College results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

This is a developing story.