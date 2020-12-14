Azerbaijan: Mine blast in ceded region kills 1, wounds 2

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities say one person was killed and two injured when an anti-personnel mine exploded in a region ceded to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that ended recent fighting with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. Law enforcement officials said the blast occurred Sunday in the Aghdam region, which Azerbaijan reclaimed last month. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the war there ended in 1994. Areas around it had also been in Armenian hands. In the fighting that erupted late September, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept a peace deal last month that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas.