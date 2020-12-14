Australian actor Craig McLachlan cleared of stage indecency

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian actor Craig McLachlan has been cleared by a judge of allegations he indecently assaulted his stage co-stars in 2014. The 55-year-old had been charged based on accusations from four women during a run of the musical “Rocky Horror Show” in Melbourne. Magistrate Belinda Wallington on Tuesday dismissed all 13 charges. She wanted it known the four complainants “were brave and honest witnesses,” but their testimonies did not prove McLachlan’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt. McLachlan is a former star of long-running Australian TV series “Neighbours” and “Home and Away.”