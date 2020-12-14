At least 28 people killed in extremist attack in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says an attack by the jihadi group Boko Haram in a village in Niger’s southeast has killed at least 28 people. The governmentsaid Monday that attackers set fire to Toumour’s market and houses and began shooting at anyone who tried to flee during the assault that began Saturday night and ended Sunday. The governor of Diffa visited the site of the attack and said it was an indescribable tragedy with hundreds of homes destroyed and people scattered. Boko Haram is based in neighboring Nigeria. Its decade-long insurgency has focused on attacks inside that country, but the extremists also have staged attacks in Niger and Cameroon.