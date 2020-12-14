Asia Today: South Korea to open more virus testing sites

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional 718 new cases amid a surge in infections. The additional cases Monday were a drop from the 1,030 cases reported a day earlier, the highest daily increase since South Korea confirmed its first patient in January. Observers say the lower figures for Monday are a result of fewer tests taken over the weekend and that the country’s caseload is expected to surge again this week. Starting from Monday, health authorities are to open 150 virus testing centers in the Seoul area. That’s in addition to more than 210 existing test sites. Anyone can visit and take free tests.