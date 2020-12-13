Wisconsin Rapids family holds 16th annual light show for a cause

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Nowak family's light show started as a good-natured light fight with neighbors, but soon turned into something more.

The drive-thru, animated musical light show boasts around 150,000 lights and 8 songs. Soon after it began, people asked how they could donate.

"If we were going to do donations, we were going to give it to somebody," said Darci Nowak.

That's where the Shriners come in. They've been involved with the show for a few years now. This year is especially critical, as most of the group's fundraisers for the children's hospitals have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Chris Peters, communications director for the Zor Shriners, said the community has still come through for them.

"Last year we were fortunate enough, we raised $4,700 for the hospital. We're on track to surpass that this year," he said.

That goal isn't met all-at-once.

"It takes every little bit you can get because, like I say, you gotta keep those doors open for the kids," he said.

The Nowak family is certainly working to do that. The show runs every day until midnight at their home at 3317 State Hwy 73 in Wisconsin Rapids. It ends on January 3rd.

"We love seeing all the families come through, especially the kids how excited they are to see Santa. And even just singing along to the radio. It's incredibly rewarding," Nowak said.