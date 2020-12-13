Ski For Youth continues to connect the community to the mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Every year Granite Peak Ski Resort hosts a "skiing for youth" event. For this first time, they ran it themselves.

With enough snow for a lot of fun, the program is getting kiddo's comfortable on the slopes.

Skiing came to prevelence in Central Wisconsin in the 1920's. From ski races to cross country, you name it.

Granite Peak general manager Greg Fisher said, "we have this great resource here in our backyard of Wausau."

Ski for youth started in the 70's, and has continued to grow into what it is today.

Fisher said, "We had 100 kids the first round and we actually increase our capacity for round two and we have one more left to go next week." The three weekend series sold out prior to the first day, but management said they plan to continue to do similar events throughout season.

Bundled up tikes are paired with dedicated and patient instructors.

Ski instructor Rhyan Lang said, "they walk away with an experience which is super important. They hopefully all walk away with a smile on their face and something that they want to come back to do again."

The program welcomed youth ages 4-15, teaching a skill that so many enjoy.

"A lot of kids are fearless, to learn something at a young age is so much easier so much more fun," said Lang.

With the mountain being the only ski resort in the greater area, management recognizes the importance of hosting programs like this for locals.

"It's support for our community something for them to do a really great deal to get our skiers and young people out on the hill and hopefully make them skiers for life," said Lang.

