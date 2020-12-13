Packers rule TE Sternberger out, Lions have Sunday morning COVID-19 scare

Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.

Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak also won’t play Sunday.

Safety Darnell Savage and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are questionable.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions had "a scare" Sunday morning when COVID-19 results for RB D'Andre Swift came back "invalid". Per league sources, they reran the test, and results then came back clean.

Swift has been cleared to play against the Green Bay Packers in the late-afternoon game.