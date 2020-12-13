More like winter through Tuesday, then milder again

It has been a cloudy and chilly day. A light powdery snowfall occurred during the morning in areas immediately to the east of Rib Mountain from the snow making machines on the hill. Some light snow developed into northwestern Wisconsin by late afternoon ahead of a cold front moving through the northern plains. Highs ranged through the 20s, with wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Light snow will continue during the evening across northern into central Wisconsin. Accumulations will be generally less than an inch, but could cause slippery spots on roads and sidewalks.

The passage of the cold front tonight will allow breezy northwest winds to develop, which will bring much cooler air to the area, and lead to lake-effect snow showers across the northern part of the state. Wind chills by morning will be near zero.

Monday will be breezy and cold, with wind chills in the single digits during the day. Lake-effect snow showers will continue across the north, with sunshine elsewhere. Monday night and Tuesday will be quiet but cold, with overnight lows approaching zero.

The rest of the week will trend milder, with temperatures a bit above average. Flurries or some light snow will be possible Thursday, and again Friday night and Saturday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. December 13, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com

1989 - Strong northwesterly winds, ushering bitterly cold arctic air into the central U.S., produced squalls with heavy snow in the Great Lakes Region. Snowfall totals in Upper Michigan ranged up to 24 inches at Manistique. Nine cities in Arkansas and Texas reported record low temperatures for the date, including Calico Rock AR with a reading of 4 degrees above zero. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

