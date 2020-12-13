Minnesota-Wisconsin highlights Big Ten undercard

Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive. The Big Ten announced the undercard to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern. Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday’s other game. The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland. Minnesota and Wisconsin were supposed to play Nov. 28, but the game was canceled because of elevated COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota program. The teams have played every year since 1907.