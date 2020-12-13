Mid-State Technical College holds drive through graduation ceremony

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- One local technical college found a new way to hand out diplomas this year.

Mid-State Technical College held a graduatino ceremony from the parking lot of the Wisconsin Rapids campus. Students lined up in cars with their families, jumping out one by one to walk across the state.

Dr. Shelly Mondeik, the college's president, says despite the pandemic, they wanted to find a way to make this happen.

"We needed to do this for our students because they deserve it," she said. "We wanted to tell our graduates, both our May graduates and December graduates that this is for you. "

Both December and May 2020 grads got their own ceremony today.