Federal disaster team sent to Marshfield clinic, urges community not to be alarmed

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) -- Federal disaster medical assistance teams (DMAT) have been called by the to Marshfield Clinic to assist in COVID-19 care.

Typically these teams assist in disasters like hurricanes or terrorist attacks, but now, they are called across the country to COVID-19 medical units, including here in Central Wisconsin

Members of the team dispatched -- called delta 1 says they're here to overall help the Marshfield hospital with any needs they may have.

Delta 1 team commander Carl Mangum said, "It shouldn't be a concern that we're here. We're glad to help and were glad to be here but it's really those three basic things that are so important its hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask."

DMAT teams are highly trained and made up of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and more. Delta one's is based out of Mississippi and Lousiana.

Team deployments are initally set for a two week time span.

This team is expected to leave at the end of the week.