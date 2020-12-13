AT THE HALF: Packers and Lions tied at 14

At the half, the Packers and Lions are tied at 14 a piece.

The Lions wasted little time, scoring a touchdown on the game's opening drive. Matthew Stafford found T.J. Hockenson for a 1-yard touchdown, capping off an 11 play, 75 yard drive, and making it 7-0.

The Packers needed just three plays to answer, though. Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams who found pay dirt for the 14th time this season. The 56-yard score tied the game at seven.

Adams has now caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games, breaking a tie for the franchise record.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Packers marched a little more methodically down the field.

They'd take 12 plays to go 69 yards, and Rodgers would find Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 14-yard score to top off the drive. That made it 14-7 in favor of the Packers.

The Lions countered with an impressive drive of their own, going 78 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a short D'Andre Swift touchdown to tie the game at 14.