Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks’ preseason loss to Mavericks

(AP) -- Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into a 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith swooped in for a rebound and got inside position on Antetokounmpo. The two collided, with the Bucks’ big man dropping to the court.

With play continuing, he scooted past the end line and sat with his head in his hands before the Bucks called timeout.

The injury didn’t come close to slowing down Antetokounmpo, who returned and scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

'Once I got back to the locker room, the doctor checked my eye, I felt good. I wanted to go out there and play,'' he said. ''It was the first game of the season. I didn't want to just play two minutes and sit the rest of the game out. I decided to go out there, continue, play with my teammates and just enjoy this first game.

''It was good to be out there, good to go out there, have fun with my teammates and compete and just play basketball again.''