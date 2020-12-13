3 dead, 5 missing after ships collide on Chinese river

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are searching for five sailors left missing after a collision between two ships at the mouth of China’s Yangtze River. At least three sailors were killed in the accident, the cause of which is under investigation. State broadcaster CCTV showed dramatic footage of crews pulling 11 of the 16 sailors on board one capsized vessel from the water, three of whom showed no signs of life. The Yangtze is China’s most heavily trafficked river and the point at which it meets the East China Sea, just north of the commercial hub of Shanghai, brings together ships from all directions.