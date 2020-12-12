Wisconsin Supreme Court in Saturday session for Trump case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is meeting in a rare weekend session to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. The high court agreed to take the case at Trump’s urgent request Friday, soon after a state judge ruled against him and with Monday’s Electoral College vote bearing down. The court is controlled 4-3 by conservatives, but its willingness to hear arguments in the case Saturday isn’t necessarily an indicator of how it will rule. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts, and a majority of justices have openly questioned whether the remedy Trump seeks is appropriate.