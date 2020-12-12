Some temperature variety next week, but little snow expected

The low pressure system that brought snow to the southern and southeastern parts of the state tracked into southern lower Michigan during the afternoon, bringing an end to the snowfall and allowing for some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon central and south. Snowfall totals were light across the southern part of the News9 coverage area (parts of Juneau, Adams, Waushara, and Waupaca Counties), but reached several inches in a band farther south, with the highest amounts of 9-10 inches occurring around the Madison area. It was a breezy and chilly afternoon as well, with readings ranging from the low to mid 20s north of Wausau to the low 30s south, and the north wind generating wind chills in the teens to mid 20s.

Breezy north winds will continue this evening, then diminish tonight. Lake-effect flurries will be possible across the north.

Cloud cover will linger Sunday, but the wind will be lighter and turn to the southwest and west during the afternoon. Light snow will be possible during the afternoon and evening mainly north of Wausau as a wave of low pressure tracks eastward near the U.S.-Canadian border.

The passage of a cold front Sunday evening will bring breezy and quite cold conditions Monday, and quieter but still cold weather Tuesday. Lake-effect snow showers and flurries will be possible far-north Sunday night and Monday.

The rest of the week will trend milder, with temperatures at or a bit above average. Some snow will be possible later Friday into Saturday.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. December 12, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com