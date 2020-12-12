Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oostburg 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 51

Prescott 77, Regis 68

Random Lake 59, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43

Royall 51, New Lisbon 36

Somerset 85, Amery 25

Southwestern 73, Cassville 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cashton 75, La Farge 64

Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 52

Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 30

Southern Door 0, Oconto 0

The Prairie School 81, Saint Francis 27

Watertown 68, Portage 22

